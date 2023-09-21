Nust student set to release a single

Mashudu Mambo

A 25-YEAR-OLD Civil and Water Engineering student from the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo is set to release a single titled “Rure Rure” next month that is meant to give hope to the hopeless.

Emmanuel Nqoba Langa Nxongo popularly known as Emani Langa who has been a curtain raiser for a number of established artists said he was motivated by the support that he received when he first started his musical journey and that has fueled his desire to become an artist.

“I first recorded my first song at a studio in Mbare in Harare and it got a lot of positive feedback and this motivated me to do more. In October, I am releasing my debut single as Emani Langa after I rebranded from Reezy Terah.

“The title is titled ‘Rure Rure’ and in this song, the message that is spreading is of love and hope of a person who pushes through all adversities and conquers all the obstacles that they face,” said Nxongo.

He added that in this single, he also speaks of the journey from rags to riches and this is set to give hope to the people that are facing a number of challenges in their lives.

Nxongo said Nust has played a huge role in his musical career as it has helped him get some exposure.

“Nust has given me exposure through shows and links to bigger artists. As an upcoming artist, I have been a curtain raiser at a number of shows and for artists like Enzo Ishall, Takura, Saints Floew, Bagga and Bling4 amongst other established artists.

“My vision is to start headlining my own shows and become a household name. I want to be able to earn a living through music as l strongly believe that one must survive on their God-given talents,” he said.

He highlighted that the music industry has a number of challenges but he was determined to pursue his dreams.

“Music is an amusing business but it is hard, since there is a lot of sabotage and regardless of these challenges l am willing to learn about all the struggles and get to my destination,” said Nxongo.