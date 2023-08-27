Omakorokoza kill kombi driver over $1 fare

Peter Matika, [email protected]

A BULAWAYO based artisanal miner has been arrested FOR allegedly killing a commutter omnibus driver during a misunderstanding over bus fare.

Police confirmed the arrest of Liberty Ncube (24) who was in the company of Nkosilathi Sibanda who is still at large, following the murder of Simbarashe Chabata.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said:

“We have arrested Liberty Moyo, aged 24 from Cowdray Park who is an artisanal miner in Inyathi area. His co-accused Nkolisathi Sibanda fled after committing the crime. This occurred on 26 August at around 20:22 hours. The two boarded the vehicle, which was enroute to Cowdray Park,” said Ins Ncube.

He said the two accused refused to pay the stipulated fare, which is a $1 leading to an altercation.

“When they got into the vehicle, they refused to pay the fare which is a $1 each. This prompted the driver to stop the vehicle to assist his friend in collecting the money since there was resistance. Before he could get out of the vehicle Moyo stabbed the driver in the left side of his shoulder and palm. This is when other passengers disembarked and ran away. The two gave chase to the driver and stabbed him in the chest before he fell to the ground,” said Ins Ncube.

He said other passengers gave chase and only managed to apprehend Moyo.

Ins Moyo said Chabata was ferried to Mpilo hospital, where he later died.

More to follow…