One People: All ladies band launches album

Mthabisi Tshuma – [email protected]

ALL-FEMALE Afro-fusion outfit Albinism Konnect Music Band has launched its debut album titled One People.

The five-track album was launched last Friday at Wealthy Word International Auditorium in Bulawayo with Rudo Amor and Bryan Awah performing as guest artistes.

At the launch, people were treated to a red-carpet affair at an event that was expected to change the landscape of Bulawayo’s music industry.

In attendance was the director of Economic affairs and investment Dr Simon Saunyama who represented the Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, officials from Accountability Lab Zimbabwe; gospel musician Pastor Barak and his wife, Soneni Gwizi as well as Madlela Skhobokhobo.

The event was hosted by Chidadiso Mbazo and Calvin Madula.

Formed in 2019, Albinism Konnect is part of an advocacy initiative aimed at empowering young people with albinism who are passionate about music.

It also seeks to educate communities about albinism.

The group from Bulawayo is comprised of members, Marvellous Tshuma (Queen of Batonga), Angela Dube (Miss Albinism Zimbabwe 2022), Sithandazile Gumbo, Moreblessing and Thandiwe Tanewe.

The album has tracks, One People, Real Life, Hunhu/Ubuntu, Munda, Dada Nezvauri and I’m Okay.

Opening the concert was talented vocalist, Tanewe who sang a short stanza from the popular Lion King movie, followed by Moreblessing Sibanda who sang the song Ubuntu.

She was followed by Angela Dube who performed her song with Bridget, Real Life.

Thereafter Sithandazile Gumbo and Village Boy performed the traditional song, Gwenhure which moved the audience into dancing.

Tanewe and Bryan Awah then performed I’m Okay. After the performance, the full band gathered to perform the theme song One People.

The Queen of BaTonga and Rudo Amor gave the audience a good run for their money when they closed the show with the performance of Dada Nezvauri.

One of the group members, Angela Dube said the album seeks to lobby for the recognition of albinism in communities.

“The main objective of the album is raising hope and speaking out for the recognition of the human rights of people with Albinism in African society. This is in the face of discrimination, sexual abuse, killings, disappearances, harmful cultural practices, exclusion, climate change and skin cancer,” said Dube.

She said through their music, they also seek to speak out about positive and negative issues affecting people with albinism in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“We want to put albinism in the public domain through our music. We’re happy about the turnout and support we received from the attendees.”

Dube said it is their wish to take the album to different parts of the city and nation at large.

“We’re thus appealing for support from individuals and corporates to make this a success,” she said.

The group’s manager Willard Musiyarira who is the executive director and founder of the Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust said the main aim and theme of the album is to educate communities about albinism.

“The album also seeks to inspire people with albinism to aim to be anything they wish to be regardless of discrimination and stereotypes that exist and continue to affect the community.”

He said the live DVD will be released today on the Albinism Konnect Official YouTube channel.

The Noble Hands Zimbabwe Trust has been championing the fight for inclusive access, equality and equity for people with albinism in Zimbabwe to complement the Government and other organisations.

In a speech read on her behalf by Dr Saunyama, Minister Judith Ncube congratulated the group for successfully recording and launching their album.

“Well done to all the young people who put up this inspiring, educative and most importantly, edutainment project. I am very positive that this project will scoop awards locally and abroad.”

She assured the music group that it has the full support of the government.

“His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa always says we are not leaving anyone or no place behind. The Albinism Konnect Music Band has the full support of the government. We want to hear you making airwaves with your music and continue to be ambassadors of goodness.”

She went on to assure the Albinism community that the government is seized with the responsibility of putting in place, policies and laws that promote equality, equity and protection of vulnerable communities.

“Over the years, we have seen terrible things happening to people living with albinism in the African Society where children are mutilated, women are raped and abused for rituals, on top of discrimination, stereotyping, and exclusion among other inequalities that affect the albino community and persons with disabilities as a whole.

“The Government of Zimbabwe, through the visionary leadership of His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa has prioritised inclusion of the disabled persons in all developmental issues in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in which Zimbabwe is a signatory.

“The Second Republic has effected an all-inclusive policy to cover all people with disabilities (Disability Policy of 2021 Chapter 17) which is designed to protect and guarantee the recognition of the human rights of persons with disabilities in conformity with the constitution of Zimbabwe,” read Dr Saunyama.