Oskid cries foul over Jah Prayzah Tocheka “snub”

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Award-winning producer Oskid has cried foul accusing Jah Prayzah of not acknowledging his works on the track Tocheka that is on the album Maita Baba.

Jah Prayzah released two albums on two consecutive days, Chiremerera in Harare and Maita in Bulawayo two weeks ago.

On Maita Baba the track, Tocheka features South Africa’s DJ Tira, Shasha and Nomfundo Moh.

Posting on his Facebook page, Oskid claims Wagwizi, as Jah Prayzah is also known, mentioned the other two producers Rodney Beats and Mvzzle and left him out.

“Maybe it was supposed to be a secret, Tocheka Hukama By Jah Prayzah was produced by 3 producers, Mvzzle, Oskid Productions, Dj Tira and the guitar was played by @Farai Mafukidze (Buffalo Soldier’s lead guitarist) from Gweru who is now based in South Africa. But for their reasons, they wrote it was produced by Mvzzle and Rodney Beats.”

His post received mixed feelings from fans.