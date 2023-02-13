Palace Pool Club win BPPA Champions League

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RECENTLY formed Palace Pool Club are the champions of the BULAWAYO Province Pool Association (BPPA) Provincial Champions League tournament held at the weekend and will represent Bulawayo at the national finals in Mutare starting on February 24.

Palace Pool Club made light work of Nkulumane PC in the final played at Queens Sports Club on Sunday. They emerged 13-7 victors. On their way to the final they beat Entumbane 13-6 in the semi-finals.

Following the victory, Palace Pool Club coach Dumisa “Di Maria” Marira was over the moon.

“As a coach l am a happy man after lifting provincial Championships league. The guys played very well from the beginning of the tournament to the final. We are promising more this year. Next week we want to fight for number One in Mutare as we are going to play National Champions league. Many thanks to our sponsor Tapiwa Gandiwa and our supporters,” said Marira.

Marira is a former Skittle Inn coach and won the BPA Cup in 2019. Hosting rights for the national finals were awarded to Manicaland Province as they aim to provide every region with the opportunity to host the decorated event.

Participation is mandatory for all clubs that finished in positions one to three in their respective provinces.

Clubs that will fail to take part in the event ‘for various reasons will have to pay a non-participation fee of US$20’.

Another penalty for non-participation will see a club being rendered ineligible to take part in their provincial league with regional executives expected to enforce the requirement.

Provinces who will have their teams take part should be members of ZIPA and those whose memberships were revoked will not be eligible to participate and registration for the event is pegged at US$100.

The tournament winner is set to take home a prize money of US$1 300 while second place will pocket US$700. Third place will be awarded US$400 followed by US$200 in fourth while numbers five to eight will get US$50 each.

There will be eight groups of clubs in the event and each set shall consist of three teams or more if the number of participants exceeds 24. A round-robin playing format will be applied and the two teams topping each group will proceed to the next round. – @innocentskizoe