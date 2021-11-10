Papua New Guinea pulls out of ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PAPUA New Guinea has pulled out of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021 to be in Harare later in November after several members of the squad tested positive for Covid-19.

The ICC has said there will be no replacement for PNG in Group A, which will now consist of four teams, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and West Indies.

Group B comprises Zimbabwe, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand and the United States.

ICC head of events Chris Tetley said: “Obviously we’re incredibly disappointed not to be able to welcome PNG to the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, but they have been unable to field a team because a number of the squad have contracted Covid-19. The safety of the players and everyone involved in our events is paramount and we will go ahead with the tournament maintaining our bio-security standards.

“I really feel for the PNG players, who have been preparing extensively for this event and for whom it would have been a wonderful experience playing against several top sides in Harare, with the opportunity to qualify for the Women’s World Cup and the next round of the ICC Women’s Championship. We hope that they are back playing international cricket soon and continue to develop as a team.” – @innoceentskizoe