Parents complain over fees top up

Chronicle Reporter

MARIST Brothers Secondary School in Dete has crossed lines with parents who have children at the Roman Catholic Church run school after authorities reportedly demanded US$310 top up fees for the third term which ends in 2 weeks.

Parents who spoke to the Chronicle said the top up was more than the actual fees for the term. They damanded that the fees increase be reversed or deferred to next year.

Parents said this is the second time they have been asked to top up fees this term after being made to pay $46 000 top up on the actual US$200 also payable in RTGS. Parents said they were concerned about the timing of the top up which came this month with only a few weeks before schools close next week.

They said school authorities had threatened those who fail to top up, especially Form Fours, that they risk not being considered for A Level at the school.

“We are concerned because it seems they are not considering that we are just coming out of Covid-19. We wonder why we’re topping up more than the whole term fees considering we are at end of the term,” said a parent.

Parents accused the school authorities of unanimously increasing fees without consulting them. The reportedly claimed school coffers had run dry.

“When we voted for the current fees there was anticipation that prices and inflation would continue going up of which the past few months have shown the opposite as prices and exchange rates fell.

So in all fairness the top up is unjustified and if you look at the approval itself it states that the school is in Binga District which makes us wonder if it is genuine,” a parent said.

The parents said the fees increase was illegal since Government had said there should be no authorised fees increase.

The school has an enrolment of more than 600 learners. Parents also are concerned about the recent purchase of a school bus and have demanded an audit saying the process was not transparent.

The school development committee chairperson, Mr Nelson Phiri, said the fees increase was above board and had been approved by Government.

Schools are directed to apply to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education before they can effect any fees and levies increments.

Mr Phiri said the delay in effecting the increase was a result of delays by Government to approve the application for review of fees.

“All procedures were followed and the fees was approved after a parents meeting. In any case we are not the only school that is affected as many boarding schools have increased.

“So our third term fees was $137 000 and with the approved $330 000, it means that what is due per child is $192 000 to make it $330 000,” he said.