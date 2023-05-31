Parly races against time over polls

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PARLIAMENT is rushing to amend the Electoral Act and has invoked guidelines to fast-track proposed laws as any electoral legislation that will be passed once President Mnangagwa proclaims an election date will not apply to this year’s polls.

While the election proclamation is imminent, legislators are still to finalise amending the Electoral Act.

The Electoral Amendment Bill will operationalise the latest constitutional amendments for the election of 10 youth members to the National Assembly, one from each province, as well as the continued election of 60 women, six from each province, to the National Assembly under a quota system.

It will also enable the election of 30 percent female councilors under the quota system, among others.

Chronicle established that should an election be called for before the amendments are enacted, that will render work on the amendments an academic exercise when it comes to voting in August.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has since moved to ensure that the proposed legislation is fast-tracked.

“The provisions of Standing Orders Number 53, 66 (2), 144, and 147 regarding the automatic adjournment of the House at Five minutes to Seven O’clock p.m. on sitting days other than a Friday and at Twenty-Five minutes past One O’clock on a Friday, Private Members motions taking precedence on Wednesdays after question time, procedures in connection with Parliamentary Legal Committee and Stages of Bills respectively be suspended with effect from today and for the next series of sittings in respect of Government business. I so submit,” the Minister told the National Assembly recently.

Changes that will be implemented to the law after President Mnangagwa proclaims election date will not be applicable in this year’s polls.

The country is headed for harmonised elections where the electorate will elect the President, both Houses of Parliament and councillors.

In an interview, ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said once the President proclaims the election date, the commission will run an election with an existing law.

“Ordinarily, any law that changes after proclamation has no effect on the way elections are going to be conducted. It is up to the legislators if they legislate early enough then that will have an effect in the coming elections. But if they don’t then they will be out of time,” said Mr Silaigwana.

He said the commission does not expect major changes in the running of the polls ahead of the harmonised elections unless Parliament makes amendments to the Electoral Act.

“What can be introduced is when Parliament comes up with electoral reforms, an area which again is mistaken by the generality of the public to think that ZEC must come up with reforms. ZEC can only recommend certain reforms, but it’s up to Parliament to come up with electoral reforms where it’s necessary,” said Silaigwana.