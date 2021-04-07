Pastor Barak completes shoot for Yimi Lo DVD

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

GOSPEL musician Pastor Barak (real name Siphethangani Sibanda) successfully shot visuals for his second album titled Yimi Lo over the weekend.

The visuals to be compiled as a DVD live performance set will be released by end of this month.

Pastor Barak said for the shoots’ location, he chose his Ship of Zion International Ministries church in Belmont as a way of celebrating the church brand.

“The DVD will be out in a few weeks after editing which is being done the Tizzie Studios. It is being directed by Ex the Voice (Khulumani FM former radio presenter).

“The video shoot was supposed to be done in South Africa in 2018, but due to circumstances beyond my control, this was not possible,” he said.

Pastor Barak who is also chairman of the Matabeleland Gospel Music Association (MGMA) that was founded by Kirah, said the DVD seeks to encourage up-and-coming gospel musicians to stay upbeat.

“After three years without releasing any album, God has inspired me to produce another album. I’m almost done. The album will have eight tracks, Umkhuleko unamandla, Qina Mzalwane u Jehovah ukhona, Wavuma u Jehovah ukuthi ngiphumelele, Umusa wakhe wanele mina, Nerimwe Zuva, Angimboni Omunye olingana nawe, Ibizo likhulile (wedding track) and How great thou art.

“If all goes well, it’ll be released by the end of April,” said Pastor Barak who dropped his debut album titled Jerusalem in 2007. – @mthabisi_mthire