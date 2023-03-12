Police arrest 3 639 over illicit drugs, substance abuse

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

A TOTAL of 59 people have been arrested under the operation “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances” as the country’s drive to rid the nation of drugs.

Last month, the police launched a nationwide crackdown against drug barons with the Government declaring its full support for the operation.

Dubbed “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances: See something, say something”, the operation came after Government instructed police to redouble their efforts against drug lords supplying unwanted substances to youths.

The Government said the rounding up of drug kingpins would help save young people many of whom were struggling with drugs.

According to the Police’s Twitter page, this figure brings to a total of 3 639 people who have been arrested as of Thursday last week.

police said they would intensify enforcement on compliance with route permits and timetables by long- “On 09/03/23, Police arrested 59 people on the operation, “No to dangerous drugs and illicit substances,” bringing cumulative arrests to 3 639,” read the police tweet.

Meanwhile, 218 arrests were made on the operation on enforcement of route permits and timetables on Passenger Public Service Vehicles, bringing cumulative arrests to 8 520.

Last month, distance bus drivers to curb accidents on the roads.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the violation of timetables was pushing drivers to race with each other putting lives in danger.

The move follows an incident where a Rimbi bus, which was racing against a Zebra Kiss bus was involved in an accident, which killed the conductor and injured seven passengers. The footage of the bus race was captured and circulated.