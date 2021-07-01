Police deploy officers to enforce lockdown

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE have deployed officers to enforce Level Four national lockdown including dusk to dawn curfew and the ban on inter-city travel.

President Mnangagwa on Tuesday imposed a 6:30PM to 6AM national lockdown following a surge in Covid-19 cases for the coming two weeks.

On Tuesday the country recorded over a thousand new infections while deaths also jumped.

The President said the new restrictions will be reviewed after two weeks.

Among the new measures, businesses will now operate from 8AM to 3.30PM and travellers with fake Covid-19 documents will attract custodial sentences.

In a statement on Wednesday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of revised lockdown regulations and will be out to enforce compliance.

“The police will ensure that the curfew order imposed by Government from 6.30PM to 6AM the following morning is religiously adhered to. All unnecessary movements by the public will be dealt with and arrests effected. Members of the public who are holding church gatherings which include all night prayers by some religious groups are warned and implored to comply with the Government’s ban on gatherings,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“The public should take note that only gatherings of funerals of 30 or less people are allowed. Police officers on patrol will check on compliance for the security of all.”

He said intercity public transporters found violating the President’s decree will have their vehicles impounded while employees would be arrested.

Asst Comm Nyathi said pirate taxis will not be tolerated during the lockdown.

“Police details will conduct patrols, blitz and monitoring to ensure compliance by the public and business on the safety and health measures put in place by the Government. The ZRP urges the public to wear face masks and practice social distancing in all public places.

It is not good to put on a mask when approaching a check point and them remove it afterwards,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Let us prioritise the health and safety for all by being responsible, exemplary and law-abiding citizens. The public is urged to report all those disregarding Covid-19 regulations on WhatsApp number 0712800197 or Complaints Desk on 0242703631 or Harare Operations on 0242748836 or Bulawayo operations 0292884479.” — @nqotshili