Police hail public following arrest of killer ex-cop

16 Jan, 2023 - 15:01 0 Views
Police hail public following arrest of killer ex-cop Former Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer, Jaison Muvhevhi

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

POLICE have hailed members of the public for the support given to the police that led to the location and arrest of the murder suspect and former Criminal Investigations Department officer, Jaison Muvhevhi.

The police also applauded the good bilateral relations with their Mozambican police counterparts.

Muvevi was arrested Monday morning while trying to flee into Mozambique, after shooting and killing three people, including ZRP Wedza officer in charge Inspector Maxwell Hove on Friday last week.

Muvhevhi also gunned down  Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62) of Zinzombe village in Wedza as well as

Munashe Mujanhi (20) of Mujanhi village, Wedza while detective constable Tendai Mugova is battling for his life in hospital.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirms that the murder suspect, Jaison Muvevi, has been arrested while trying to cross into Mozambique this morning.

Victims of the murder have been identified as Crispen Mubvana Kanerusine (62) of Zinzombe village in Wedza, Inspector Maxwell  Hove (43) of ZRP Wedza camp, and  Munashe Mujanhi (20) of Mujanhi village, Wedza.

The injured is detective constable Tendai Mugova.  The Zimbabwe Republic Police acknowledges and appreciates the support given by members of the public in pursuit of the suspect,” said national police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi. @skhumoyo2000.

