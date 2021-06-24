Police impose 6 to 6 curfew for Bulawayo

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Health Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have imposed a 6PM to 6AM curfew in the city in line with the localised lockdown measures meant to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses in the city centre and Covid-19 hotspot suburbs will now operate from 8AM and close at 3PM as part of the lockdown conditions.

This follows a Cabinet directive on Tuesday that most Bulawayo suburbs be put on lockdown as a measure to contain the surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

The affected suburbs are: Nkulamane, Pelandaba, Emganwini, Sizinda, Barham Green, Emakhandeni, Cowdraypark, Luveve, Njube, Magwegwe, Pumula, Nguboyenja Makokoba, Mzilikazi, Mpopoma and the CBD.

In a statement, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said effective Friday, police will be deployed to monitor compliance.

“Business hours is now between 8 AM– 3PM meaning that all shops and businesses in town must close at that time. and this applies to the rest of the suburbs that have been declared hotspots. We are calling for maximum cooperation from members of the public so that we see this phase passing smoothly,” he said.

