Uncategorised

Police name Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road accident victims

17 Aug, 2023 - 17:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Police name Birchenough Bridge-Chipinge Road accident victims

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

Police have released the names of the five victims who died in a road accident at the 7km peg along Birchenough Bridge- Chipinge Road on August 11, 2023.

The accident occurred when a Nissan Caravan vehicle collided with a Mercedes Benz.

According to a statement, National Police Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urges motorists to value life and be exemplary on the roads.

Below are the five who were positively identified according to the Police.

“Makadirei Rwizi a male adult aged 39, Susan Sibiya a female adult aged 34, Eugene Hlungupi a female adult aged 42, Joshua Mhundu a male adult aged 32 and Rejoice Mlambo.”

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting