Premier African Minerals Limited prepares for installation of ball mill

Senior Business Writer

PREMIER African Minerals Limited has confirmed that plant operations have been partially suspended to allow for civil construction to commence in preparation for the installation of the 55 tons per hour ball mill and other associated structures.

The mining entity has operations at the Fort Rixon lithium Mine in Matabeleland South Province.

In an update, the firm said: “Further to the announcement on 14 November 2023, Premier confirms that current plant operations have been partially suspended to allow for civil construction to commence in preparation for the installation of the 55 tons per hour ball mill and other associated structures.

“Those aspects of the plant that will continue to run include the X-Ray Transmission and Ultraviolet Sorters that have not been fully commissioned and optimised at this time.

“At the same time, the plant will be prepared to recommence production at the original design capacity, and compromises needed for the lower tonnages fed to date will be removed. All instrumentation will be inspected and repaired as needed during this temporary shutdown period of the plant.”

The firm said mining operations will continue, intended to enlarge the pit envelope and allow for better selective mining and the avoidance of waste rock contaminating the ore feed to the plant.

“Tests will be conducted, and a decision will be taken regarding possible reprocessing of concentrates produced that carry excessive contamination from country rock and gangue material that should have been eliminated to a far greater extent than has occurred.”

It noted that it continues to see grades of Spodumene produced in its onsite laboratory from Run of Mine (ROM) ore when the contaminants not associated with pegmatite material are removed that meet the Offtake and Prepayment Partner requirements.

Spodumene is a battery-grade product, which is key for the future of electric cars.