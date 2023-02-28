Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE 2023 edition of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will kick off on March 18, just a week after the season’s opening tournament featuring league champions FC Platinum and Bulawayo Chiefs.

The Castle Challenge Cup between FC Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Bulawayo Chiefs which will be played at Mandava Stadium on March 11 precedes the championship start.

The PSL announced the kick off date on Tuesday.

The top four teams from the 2021/22 season, champions FC Platinum, Chickenn Inn, Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars open their campaigns with away games.

FC Platinum travel to new boys Simba Bhora on the opening weekend with Dynamos making a long trip to Premiership returnees Hwange at the Colliery Stadium while Chicken Inn will be away to debutants Sheasham FC. Ngezi Platinum Stars travel down to Bulawayo for a date with Bulawayo Chiefs.

With Ascot Stadium condemned, Sheasham FC might opt for Mandava Stadium while they are working on finishing renovations at their Bata Grounds in Gweru.

Bulawayo soccer giants Highlanders welcome ZPC Kariba on the opening day.

The league's biggest game between Highlanders and Dynamos is on Week 5 at Barbourfields Stadium.