President arrives for Pupu Memorial Commissioning

President Mnangagwa is received by the Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube among other officials at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport in Bulawayo yesterday. President Mnangagwa is expected to commission the Pupu Battlefield Memorial site in Lupane in Matabeleland North today

Nqobile Tshili and Bongani Ndlovu

THE official commissioning of the Pupu Battlefield Memorial Site by President Mnangagwa today will be a huge milestone in correcting distorted historical narratives and amplifying the brave Zimbabwean anti-colonial resistance that inspired the liberation struggle, which culminated in independence in 1980.

The reconstruction of the Pupu Monument is part of the wider national project spearheaded by the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa to preserve the country’s rich historical heritage, fostering unity amid diversity and promoting inclusiveness through honouring the country’s icons.

The 1893 Pupu Battle is one of the most inspirational events whose account had been distorted by the colonial narrative, which projected whites as victors against the indigenous people.

It was at the Battle of Pupu that the brave Ndebele warriors under the command of revered General Mtshane Khumalo killed Major Allan Wilson and his 33 men who were on a futile mission to capture King Lobengula.

But for more than a century, the only monument at Pupu glorified the conquered whites while being silent on the victorious Ndebele warriors.

The Second Republic is now changing the narrative as it is documenting African heroes, which has seen President Mnangagwa according national hero status to Gen Mtshane for his mighty valour.

The Government has since reconstructed the Pupu monument to honour the Ndebele warriors who fought and ensured that their commander-in-chief, King Lobengula, was never captured.

President Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo late afternoon yesterday ahead of today’s grand event, which is expected to be attended by thousands of people including senior Government officials, traditional leaders and citizens.

The President was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport after 4PM by Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Judith Ncube, Zanu-PF Bulawayo Provincial chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube, Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Mr Paul Nyoni and service chiefs.

Meanwhile, the venue was already a hive of activity as Government advance officials and the community were putting the final touches to deliver a flawless programme.

Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister, Cde Kazembe Kazambe, whose portfolio is in charge of the project led the teams accompanied by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo.

Local traditional leaders also conducted rituals at the sacred Umtswiri tree, the last place where King Lobengula rested before he “vanished”.

The traditional leaders said it was crucial for them to communicate with the ancestors informing them of today’s programme so that it is blessed.

At the memorial site, the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe has provided historical information leading to the Battle of Pupu, showing how the British mercenary Pioneer Column deliberately provoked the war as they wanted to fulfill their quest to colonise the country.

A giant cow-horn formation monument has been established showing how the Ndebele warriors attacked the British troopers and prevailed.

In his remarks, Minister Kazembe said the country has suffered from a distorted history and President Mnangagwa’s Government has taken bold moves to tell the true Zimbabwean story.

“This is significant in so many ways, we are correcting the past narratives. As we were growing up we were told that Allan Wilson was so brave, even those who learn at Allan Wilson school, will find that their war cry gives the impression that Allan Wilson was so brave and courageous but the true history is that he and his men were defeated here at Pupu,” he said.

The minister said the resilience of Africans to colonialism was fully projected at Pupu and is an inspirational pitch up to today that whites can be defeated.

“In this battlefield that is where they (whites) were slaughtered, killed. This signifies resistance that the Zimbabwean people have towards colonialism, towards oppression,” said Cde Kazembe.

“This was part of the genesis of the liberation struggle, it’s very important to correct the narrative and to tell Zimbabweans the true story of what transpired between the 3rd and 4th of December of 1893 where there was a battle here, which was won by King Lobengula’s army. We want to make sure that history is written in the correct context.

“We are here to give a true reflection of where the liberation struggle started, these were efforts by our great grandparents to resist colonialism, to resist colonial rule, to resist colonial oppression.”

Minister Kazembe said the Government is going to be establishing more monuments across the country that tell the triumphal history of the blacks at the hands of the oppressors.

He said younger generations are going to benefit more from correcting historic narratives as part of the broader national discourse.

Minister Kazembe said President Mnangagwa would also commission a clinic, and nurses’ houses in the area as the Government is committed to providing social amenities to citizens.

“His Excellency, the President is going to commission this national monument of historic importance but not only that he is also going to commission a state-of-the-art clinic, which was built for the community, as well as houses built for nurses and a borehole that was drilled,” he said.

“The whole complex was electrified. So, His Excellency, the President is also going to commission that as part of the whole programme. But the main event is the commissioning of the national monument here at Pupu,” said Minister Kazambe.

Headman Mr Norman Ngubo, who was part of the traditional leaders who conducted the rituals at the Umtswiri tree, said today’s event was important in immortalising the fearless anti-colonial stance by the Ndebeles.

“Some of our ancestors also lost their lives here fighting the whites. So, we are happy that this is going to be a big lesson for our children so that they know what their forefathers did in fighting whites,” he said.

“We consider this site a sacred shrine as some of our ancestors were also buried here, the war had casualties from both sides,” said Mr Ngubo.

Historian Mr Pathisa Nyathi was also on site and shared insights saying today’s event is critical in documenting the historic discourses of how the Ndebele resisted colonialism.

He said it was a combination of spirituality and military acumen that won the war.