President commissions one stop court

President Mnangagwa commissions the new Chinhoyi Court Complex, and launches the Judicial Training Institute of Zimbabwe and the JSC Standard Operating Procedure Manual and Policies today

Fungi Kwaramba in Chinhoyi

President Mnangagwa capped an event laden week by commissioning a state of the art one stop court complex in Chinhoyi while also launching the Judicial Training Institute of Zimbabwe and the JSC Standard Operating Procedures Manuals and Policies.

After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the President toured the Robert Mugabe International Airport on Wednesday and then commissioned a block of flats in Harare on Thursday.

Today he was in Chinhoyi where he underscored the importance of having courts closer to the people for the swift delivery of justice.

“It is imperative that the courts are closer to the people. Hence the establishment of the High Court here in Chinhoyi is a fulfilment of this requirement. This will reduce distances travelled by litigants and witnesses who used to travel long distances to and from Harare to access the services of the High Court,” the President said.

He applauded partners who joined hands to see the completion of the project which had been unfinished for close to 15 years.

“I wish to applaud the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Judicial Service Commission, the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works along with other supporting Departments and Agencies, for their collective commitment and unity of purpose towards the improving court infrastructure.

The number of courthouses which stand out as Government’s flagship infrastructure in many districts across the country is a symbol of Government’s unwavering determination to ensure access to justice to all citizens.”