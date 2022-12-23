President ED Mnangagwa appoints politburo

HARARE: The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has made the below listed Politburo appointments.

✓ Secretary for Administration – Dr Obert M. Mpofu

• Deputy for Administration General (Rtd) M Nyambuya

✓ Secretary for Finance Adv. P.A Chinamasa

• Deputy Secretary for Finance Prof Mthuli Ncube

✓ Secretary for Commisariat Dr Mike Bimha

• Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu

✓ Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Simbarashe Mbengegwi

• Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cde Abedingo Ncube

✓ Secretary for Security Cde L Matuke

• Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau

✓ Secretary for Transport Cde July G Moyo

• Deputy Secretary for Transport Cde James Makamba

✓ Secretary Legal Affairs Adv Jacob F. Mudenda

• Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi

✓ Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa

• Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwa

✓ Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly – Dr Douglas Mombeshora

• Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi

✓ Secretary for Lands Cde Musanhi

• Deputy Secretary for Lands Cde Mike Madiro

✓ Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa

• Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Cde Joshua Sacco

✓ Secretary for Ideology Cde Charles Tavengwa

• Deputy Secretary for Ideology Cde Rebbeca Fanuel

✓ Secretary for Science and Technology Ziyambi Ziyambi

• Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Cde Nicholas

✓ Secretary Economic Development Dr Stembiso Nyoni

• Deputy Secretary Economic Development Cde Otilia Maluleke

✓ Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Cde Richard Ndhlovhu

• Deputy Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Cde Jeniffer Mhlanga

✓ Secretary for Mines Adv Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana

• Deputy Secretary for Mines Cde Eliphas Tshuma

✓ Secretary for Local Government Cde Super Mandiwanzira

• Deputy Secretary for Local Government Cde Monica Mavhunga

✓ Secretary for Economic Affairs A. Rugeje

• Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Andy Mhlanga

✓ Secretary for Disabilities Cde

Malinga

• Deputy Secretary for Disabilities Cde Elina Shirichena

✓ Secretary for Women Affairs Mable Chinomona

• Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Judith Ncube

✓ Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire

• Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza

✓ Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Douglas Mahiya

• Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Headman Moyo

✓ Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Eliphas Mashava

• Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Esther Nyati

✓ Appointed Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.

