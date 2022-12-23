President ED Mnangagwa appoints politburo

The Chronicle
HARARE: The President and First Secretary of ZANU PF His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa has made the below listed Politburo appointments.
✓ Secretary for Administration – Dr Obert M. Mpofu
• Deputy for Administration General (Rtd) M Nyambuya
✓ Secretary for Finance Adv. P.A Chinamasa
• Deputy Secretary for Finance Prof Mthuli Ncube
✓ Secretary for Commisariat Dr Mike Bimha
• Deputy Secretary for Commisariat Webster Shamu
✓ Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Simbarashe Mbengegwi
• Deputy Foreign Affairs and International Trade Cde Abedingo Ncube
✓ Secretary for Security Cde L Matuke
• Deputy Secretary for Security Tendai Chirau
✓ Secretary for Transport Cde July G Moyo
• Deputy Secretary for Transport Cde James Makamba
✓ Secretary Legal Affairs Adv Jacob F. Mudenda
• Deputy Secretary Legal Affairs Advocate Fortune Chasi
✓ Secretary for Information and Publicity Christopher Mutsvangwa
• Deputy Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Chido Sanyatwa
✓ Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly – Dr Douglas Mombeshora
• Deputy Secretary for Health and Child Welfare and Elderly Cde Irene Zindi
✓ Secretary for Lands Cde Musanhi
• Deputy Secretary for Lands Cde Mike Madiro
✓ Secretary for Environment and Tourism Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa
• Deputy Secretary for Environment and Tourism Cde Joshua Sacco
✓ Secretary for Ideology Cde Charles Tavengwa
• Deputy Secretary for Ideology Cde Rebbeca Fanuel
✓ Secretary for Science and Technology Ziyambi Ziyambi
• Deputy Secretary for Science and Technology Cde Nicholas
✓ Secretary Economic Development Dr Stembiso Nyoni
• Deputy Secretary Economic Development Cde Otilia Maluleke
✓ Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Cde Richard Ndhlovhu
• Deputy Secretary for Labour and Empowerment Cde Jeniffer Mhlanga
✓ Secretary for Mines Adv Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana
• Deputy Secretary for Mines Cde Eliphas Tshuma
✓ Secretary for Local Government Cde Super Mandiwanzira
• Deputy Secretary for Local Government Cde Monica Mavhunga
✓ Secretary for Economic Affairs A. Rugeje
• Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Cde Andy Mhlanga
✓ Secretary for Disabilities Cde
Malinga
• Deputy Secretary for Disabilities Cde Elina Shirichena
✓ Secretary for Women Affairs Mable Chinomona
• Deputy Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Judith Ncube
✓ Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tino Machakaire
• Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde John Paradza
✓ Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Douglas Mahiya
• Deputy Secretary for War Veterans Affairs Cde Headman Moyo
✓ Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Eliphas Mashava
• Deputy Secretary for Bussiness Development Cde Esther Nyati
✓ Appointed Joram Gumbo as Secretary for Implementation and Monitoring.
