President honours heroes, calls for unity and peace

Patrick Chitumba, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has urged the nation to pay homage to the valiant liberation war heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s emancipation.

He said this as he was addressing thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members who had gathered at the annual Zuva raSamere conference at Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe North yesterday.

With deep respect, President Mnangagwa praised the ZCC members for their unwavering commitment to commemorating the passing of Reverend Samuel Mutendi, the church’s founder. Reverend Mutendi died on July 20 in 1976 and was laid at Defe Dopota Shrine. This sacred site, dedicated to the church’s gatherings on every July 20th, witnessed a shift in dates to coincide with the Heroes and Defence Forces holiday and to accommodate school children.

The President reminded the nation that it was the relentless determination of gallant sons and daughters that paved the way for Zimbabwe’s freedom and peace that the nation is enjoying.

He recounted the Government’s recent tributes to the luminaries of the liberation struggle as they held galas in honour of national heroes like the late Vice-Presidents Joshua Nkomo and John Landa Nkomo.

“The Second Republic has been remembering our late national heroes through galas and we are also remembering them tomorrow during the Heroes Day commemorations. We are honouring the freedom fighters who played a role in the liberation of the country.

“Now we are here at Defe to remember Reverend Samuel Mutendi who is the founding father of this church. As Zimbabweans we must not forget our Heroes who sacrificed a lot for the freedom we have today,” he said.

Turning to the establishments of ZCC, he said, in April he led the commissioning of a dam at Mbungo in Masvingo province.

“All this is an indication that ZCC follows the word of God, the teachings of Jesus Christ. Today we have that spirit to give us guidance. In life it doesn’t matter the background you have but remember there is God who knows you and what the future holds for you.

“If you follow the teachings of God you have peace and tranquillity just like what the book of Deuteronomy 28 vs 1 teaches. It says the blessings of the Lord will come on you, your livestock and everything you own will be blessed. This verse covers everything about life, if you read all the verses you will be blessed. Continue to follow the teachings of God, the Lord will set you high above other nations. The Lord promises to lead and prosper us above other nations,” he said.

Turning his attention to the nation’s resilience, the President extolled Zimbabwe’s progress in the face of adversity. He pointed to the remarkable economic growth witnessed over the past three years despite sanctions.

“We have illegal sanctions but for the last three years our economy is growing faster than any other in the region and it is because of the grace of God. I want to call upon you to embrace the programmes we are implementing. We have Pfumvudza/Intwasa and we are now food secure as a country. Yes, there are areas here and there that didn’t get anything but overall we are food sufficient,” he said.

In a heartfelt plea, President Mnangagwa urged for a generation untainted by the scourge of substance abuse, envisioning a future where the youth lead in shaping the nation’s destiny.

“We want a generation free of drug and substance abuse. We have family members who must teach their children to do well and be children who follow laid down rules and regulations. We won’t be happy to leave this country in the hands of children who are abusing drugs and substances.

“I commend ZCC for the prayers and supplications. 2 Chronicles 7 vs 14, says lets humble ourselves before the Lord, let’s pray and the Lord will hear us, the Lord will heal our land and bless us,” he said.

He implored patriotic Zimbabweans to remember the sacrifices of the freedom fighters as they cast their votes on August 23 in order to preserve the legacy of a united nation.

“We are going towards harmonised elections on August 23 and we must consolidate our power. As Zanu-PF if we dream of whites ruling this country, we wake up and burn the blankets. Now it’s time for us to preserve our history, our country, our resources and our future by voting the ruling party back into office,” he said.

President Mnangagwa called on Zimbabweans to maintain the prevailing peace before, during and after the elections.

“As Zanu-PF we say no to violence, before, during and after the elections. The elections must come and go in peace. We want peace like what we are experiencing now.

This must continue and I pray that the peace continues before, during and after the elections. I ask ZCC to mobilise church members to vote in their numbers for Zanu-PF. Victory is ours, victory is certain. With your prayers we are going to succeed as a country, nothing is impossible,” he said.