President makes appointments

Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa has appointed Dr David Parirenyatwa to act as the party’s Secretary for Health and elevated Central Committee member Cde Richard Ndlovu to the Politburo.

The appointment of Dr Parirenyatwa follows last week’s suspension of Cde Chizema pending further investigations after the Politburo received a report on how some senior officials were fomenting divisions in Zanu-PF.

In a statement yesterday, Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Dr Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Care and the Elderly and elevated Cde Ndlovu to the party’s highest decision-making body.

“The President and First Secretary of the party, His Excellency Cde ED Mnangagwa has with immediate effect appointed Cde Dr David Parirenyatwa as the acting Secretary for Health, Child Care and the Elderly pending the finalisation of investigations on the case of Cde Cleveria Chizema,” he said.

“In the same vein, the President has also appointed Cde Richard Ndlovu as a Politburo member with immediate effect. Cde Ndlovu is a Central Committee member from Matabeleland South.”

Last week, the party’s secretary for Security, Cde Lovemore Matuke presented a report that detailed how some outside forces were busy fomenting discord in the party, working with some senior officials and the rank and file to destabilise the party.

The report outlined that there is one Tinashe Maduza, who is a former Youth League member, who was printing and distributing fliers in the name of the party leaders.