President Mnangagwa arrives in Botswana

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Maun, Botswana, where he is set to attend the Botswana-Zimbabwe Bi-National Commission meeting at the Maun Lodge tomorrow.

He was received by his counterpart, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

President Mnangagwa left on Thursday afternoon for Botswana to attend the 4th session of the Zimbabwe – Botswana Bi-National Commission.

BNCs are formal bodies established between two countries to facilitate and advance cooperation on issues of mutual interest.

Zimbabwe and Botswana are expected to seal several agreements in the political,diplomatic,trade and economic areas.