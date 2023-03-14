President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for chiefs conference

President Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for chiefs conference Upon arrival, the President had a brief interaction with Zanu-PF supporters who had gathered at the airport to welcome him.

The Chronicle

Mashudu Netsianda, Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has  arrived in Bulawayo ahead of tomorrow’s official opening of the National Chiefs Conference.

President, who was accompanied by officials from his office when he landed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane at 4.18pm.

He was welcomed by Local Government Minister July Moyo, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi, Zanu PF Bulawayo chairman Cde Jabulani Sibanda, and service chiefs among other senior Government officials.

