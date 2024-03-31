President Mnangagwa to attend Easter Service at ZCC Mbungo

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is today attending the Easter Service of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) at Mbungo Estates in Bikita, Masvingo Province.

Christians from all walks of life from Friday have converged in various places of worship across the country and beyond to commemorate Easter, a principal festival on the Christian calendar as the church celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after His crucifixion.

As Easter began on Friday, several churches lined up various events to mark the Passover celebrations with President Mnangagwa expected to attend the Zion Christian Church (ZCC)’s Easter Passover festival on Sunday at the church’s Mbungo Estate in Bikita District, Masvingo Province.

The holiday started when the church marked Palm Sunday, which is a Christian moveable feast that falls on the Sunday before Easter.

The feast commemorates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem, an event mentioned in each of the four canonical Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.