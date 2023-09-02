President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday

The inauguration follows President Mnangagwa’s resounding re-election in August 23 harmonised elections.

“The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.

“Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6am and buses are available to transport those in need,” said Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje Sandra Ndebele and others. A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian

National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony. “All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium. Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, lizwe lakhiwa

ngabanikazi balo!”