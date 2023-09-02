Breaking News
President Mnangagwa's inauguration on Monday

President Mnangagwa's inauguration on Monday

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday

02 Sep, 2023 - 21:09 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Monday President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s inauguration ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Monday

The inauguration follows President Mnangagwa’s resounding re-election in August 23 harmonised elections.

“The main celebrations will be held at the National Sports Stadium in Harare followed by a luncheon at State House for invited dignitaries.

“Members of the public who wish to attend are advised that gates open at 6am and buses are available to transport those in need,” said Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa.

“A number of artists are lined up to perform at the inauguration ceremonies which will be headlined by Jah Prayzah, Chief Hwenje Sandra Ndebele and others. A football match between the Zimbabwe Warriors and the Namibian

National Team known as the Brave Warriors will follow the inauguration ceremony. “All Zimbabweans are welcome to witness this glorious celebration at the National Sports Stadium. Nyika Inovakwa nevene vayo, lizwe lakhiwa

ngabanikazi balo!”

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting