President to witness Ruto’s inauguration

President Mnangagwa signs the visitor’s book on arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport flanked by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya, Mrs Winpeg Moyo (left) and her Kenyan counterpart Ambassador Stella Munyi yesterday. — (Picture by Joseph Nyadzayo)

Kudakwashe Mugari In Nairobi, Kenya

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday to witness the swearing-in of Dr William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya today.

The ceremony is set to be attended by more than 20 Heads of State and Government as well as 4 000 invited delegates.

President Mnangagwa, who is accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Frederick Shava and Deputy Chief Secretary Presidential Communications in the Office of the President, Mr George Charamba, will join other Heads of State and Government at the ceremony to be held at Kasarani Sports Stadium.

Kenya has declared a public holiday to allow the nation to witness this momentous occasion.

President Mnangagwa was welcomed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Kenya Winnipeg Moyo, Embassy staff and Kenyan Government officials.

Soon after arrival, President Mnangagwa signed the visitors book before he was whisked away to his hotel in the city.

In an interview on arrival, Mr Charamba said the President was happy to celebrate with the people of Kenya.

“We are here at the invitation of the Kenyan government to celebrate yet another milestone in terms of African democratic traditions but also to cement and further expand bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and Kenya.

“As you know Kenya has the largest and strongest economy in East Africa. So this is a tremendous scope for synergies between the two countries. Also the Kenyan Government granted more than 1 700 Zimbabweans citizenship which was really an incredible gesture for Pan Africanism,” said Mr Charamba who is also Presidential spokesperson.

Heads of State from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Egypt are among those who have been invited from the continent.

Also expected are representatives of the European Union, African Union and intergovernmental organisations.

It was a hive of activity at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as delegates arrived for the inauguration of President-elect Ruto.

There were also scenes of jubilation as supporters of Dr Ruto clad in their party regalia lined up the roads from the airport waving placards as they welcomed foreign visitors to this historical event.

Yesterday The Herald also witnessed the arrival of Rwandan President Paul Kagame, Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi with reports that Ugandan President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni was the first to arrive on Sunday.

Dr Ruto was declared winner after he polled 50,49 percent of the total votes cast (7 176 141) to defeat his closest challenger, ex-Prime Minister Raila Odinga who polled 48,85 percent (6 942 930) of votes cast.

Dr Ruto also achieved the minimum 25 percent of votes in 39 counties.

Kenya’s Head of Public Service Mr Joseph Kinyua announced that Dr Ruto, whose victory was upheld by the Supreme Court last Monday, will be sworn-in today.

Speaking after chairing an Assumption of Office meeting attended by leaders and members of Dr Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Mr Kinyua said the swearing in ceremony will be conducted under the law, between 10am and 2pm. Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua will also take an oath on the same day.

“In keeping up with President Kenyatta’s commitment to facilitate a smooth transition to the incoming administration as announced yesterday, I am pleased to notify the nation that we convened a meeting this morning to address the progress of the change of administration that has been ongoing from August 12,” said Mr Kinyua.

This is the second visit to Kenya this year by President Mnangagwa after his state visit in March that was meant to consolidate existing relations between Zimbabwe and Kenya with the aim of increasing trade and investment.

The agreements were signed in the fields of political and diplomatic consultations, tourism and wildlife conservation, civil aircraft accidents and serious incidents investigations, promotion of women empowerment and community development, youth affairs, co-operatives and sport and recreation.

His last visit came at the conclusion of the Zimbabwe-Kenya Joint Permanent Commission on Co-operation (JPCC).