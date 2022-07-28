President visits Kwekwe companies

President Mnangagwa adressing the media during tour of dairy products firm Dendairy in Kwekwe

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is in Kwekwe today where he is set to tour two companies that recently installed new plants to increase production capacity.

The President’s first port of call is the explosives producing firm, Intrachem before touring the dairy processor, Dendairy.

At Intrachem, President Mnangagwa will commission the second phase of the firm, which saw the establishment of a detonators’ plant to complement the explosives’ plant that was set up in the initial stage.

The company is investing US$7 in establishing its plant, which has an import substitution of US$20 million. Intrachem is 85 percent owned by locals with only 15 percent in the hands of foreigners.

At Dendairy, President Mnangagwa is set to tour the newly installed maizely products producing plant whose products are earmarked for export markets.

The plant, which was installed in 2020, was set up at a total cost of three million US dollars, which adds to the US$20 million that was invested since the firm was set up in 2004.

Dendairy has a staff complement of 385 employees.