Pressure!!! Holy Ten, Saintfloew coming to Bulawayo

PRESSURE single hitmaker Holy Ten and the Silas Mavende hit chanter Saintfloew are set to grace the country’s cultural hub, Bulawayo, for a gig slated for Palace Hotel.

Dubbed “Urban Night”, the show will be held on May 20 with local Mzoe 7 one of the headline acts.

Hosted by MC Jaiva, deejays Ayaxxx, Mandoza and Keitho will take care of the business on the decks.

Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa “Gandz” Gandiwa said preparations for the event are underway as they bring together youthful talented artistes.

“We are back with our live shows and this time around we have decided to ample up the energy by bringing a lineup filled with energetic youths who are known for bringing their A game at events.

“We have a mix of artistes from Harare and Bulawayo as we continue to open opportunities for the younger generation to grow their crowds,” said Gandz.

The event is being organized by Palace Entertainment in conjunction with Boss [email protected]_mthire