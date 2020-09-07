Prioritise water provision, Govt tells councils

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

LOCAL Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo has implored councils to utilise devolution funds to improve provision of clean and safe water.

In a speech during an education stakeholders’ meeting at Loreto High School, in Silobela on Friday, Minister Moyo said this year, $2,9 billion devolution funds will be distributed to local authorities.

“Government has deliberately increased devolution funds from last year’s $703 million to $2,9 billion this year with emphasis being on water provision. I urge all councils to look at water provision first before anything else. If possible, channel all the funds towards drilling boreholes and maintenance of water supply equipment so that our people can drink safe water,” said Minister Moyo.

He said provision of clean water was key in the fight against Covid-19.

Minister Moyo said it was imperative that every school gets a borehole to counter Covid-19.

“We want to hear that rural authorities are working together with chiefs to drill boreholes at schools. We do not want to hear that there is a school without a borehole. The same should also happen in urban schools, there should be undisturbed provision of water,” he said.

Minister Moyo’s sentiments come at a time when some local authorities are struggling to provide residents with water. Bulawayo has been faced with water woes that have resulted in some suburbs going for three weeks without running water.

Gweru and Redcliff have also been riddled with water challenges with the latter resorting to drilling boreholes to counter the challenge and currently constructing its own water treatment plant.

Meanwhile, Minister Moyo handed over stationery, sanitisers and water buckets to schools in the area.

Every child from ECD to Upper Six from the 38 schools in Redcliff constituency each received 12 exercise books with 708 teachers from the schools getting counter books.

Minister Moyo said the gesture was meant to motivate both learners and teachers to carry out their mandates undisturbed.

“We have said no learner should be thinking of a book to write on whether in class as we near reopening of schools. We have also said teachers should be capacitated to carry out their duties. Those that will be sitting for their examinations will have to listen and follow online lessons and write somewhere hence the move,” said Minister Moyo.

He implored society to unite in ensuring that learners have a conducive learning environment.

“It takes a village to raise a child. I therefore urge chiefs, councillors and the society at large to unite and ensure that there is a conducive environment. School development committees should play a leading role in ensuring that there are boreholes or at least a safe source of water at every school. But they do so working with traditional leaders and local authorities as well,” he said.

Receiving the donation, Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Cde Edgar Moyo said all was set for the reopening of schools for exam writing classes.

He said the gesture by Minister Moyo was timely as it would go a long way in the fight against Covid-19 in schools.

“I feel gratified to find that today’s event has subsequently provided equipment and materials that are essential as schools reopen. What we receive here today has capacity to improve resilience and preparedness of our schools,” he said.

Minister Moyo in his capacity as the Better Schools Program patron for Kwekwe district has been carrying out the same programme annually since 2017. The previous editions have been held in Zhombe and Kwekwe urban.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Cde Winston Chitando, Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Senator Larry Mavima, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, several legislators and representatives from local authorities as well as chiefs attended the occasion.