Professor Mthuli Ncube to set up recording studio in Bulawayo

Nqobile Bhebhe, Showbiz Reporter

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube says he is setting up a recording studio in Bulawayo aimed at nurturing artistic talent in the city.

Professor Ncube said funds have been raised and he is looking for space to accommodate the studio.

“I’m setting up a recording studio in Bulawayo. It’s an artistic city and we need to nurture the talent found here,” Professor Ncube told Chronicle Showbiz on Monday.

He said this move comes as a response to youths from the city who approached him to help them mobilise funds for the project.

“Bulawayo youths approached me to assist them to raise funds to set up a recording studio. I agreed and have raised funds. I’m now looking for a good space to locate it.

“The youths are very anxious and are looking forward to working from it,” he said.

Professor Ncube said there is abundant artistic talent in Bulawayo which needs to be carefully nurtured.

“The studio would be a hub to nurture talent and we need more of these facilities. It would add value to the arts sector,” he said.

If the studio is successfully set up, it will certainly go a long way in promoting artistes from Bulawayo who continue to emerge as they will have another spot to record their works.

Some of the studios that are being run in Bulawayo include House Rebels Studios (DJ Skaiva), Tizzie Studios (Tinashe Basa), XStudios (Master Zhou), Elephant Records (Godwin Smallz), Rock Up Studios (Nashville), Loud Records (Eratus), TTS Studios (Tarryn Talana), Khulasizwe Studios (CITE), Certified Music Records (Larnyx) and The Cradle (DJ MduSevan).