Professor expresses willingness to work with more Zimbos

SOUTH AFRICA’S Jimaphi? hit-maker, Professor drew hundreds of fun lovers to the Phelandaba Stadium in Gwanda on Friday evening where he performed at a show that was held to promote local artistes.

Chronicle Showbiz paid a visit to X Studios in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon where artistes assembled to converse with him before departing in a convoy to Gwanda.

The Kwaito star, who has worked with the likes of Diliza, Sandra Ndebele and Master Zhoe, said he is open to collaborations with more Zimbabwean artistes.

“I’m excited to be here in Zimbabwe and I’m even more excited when I’m coming to this region (Matabeleland) because the audience can relate to my music. I haven’t been really strong in Zimbabwe (music wise) yet I have a really strong following this side so I think it’s high time I start becoming more active,” said Professor as he hinted at the need for him to work with local talent.

“It’s time that I turn things around and start scouting for and collaborating with artistes from here. We can discover new talent that we can work on. It’s high time and God is always there to make things possible.

"I'm pouring energy into this, it's going to be fire, more vibes, more collaborations, and more features," said Professor who is behind the Proper Files record label.