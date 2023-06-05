Prophet “forces” girlfriend to abort

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

A 36-year-old self-styled prophet has been arrested for forcing his girlfriend into aborting her pregnancy.

Moses Chitara forced his girlfriend to take three unidentified tablets which then led to the termination of pregnancy.

The incident occurred in Chitungwiza Harare on May 36, 2023.

Police confirmed the incident on their official tweeter handle today June 5, 2023. ‘’Police in Harare have arrested a self-styled prophet, Moses Chitara (36) in connection with unlawful termination of pregnancy which occurred at a certain house in Unit N, Seke, Chitungwiza on 26/05/23. The suspect forced his pregnant girlfriend to take three tablets which resulted in the pregnancy being terminated,’’ read the tweet.