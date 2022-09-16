Psychologist gives tips for healthier living through novel

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

BRIGHTON Sibanda, a psychologist has penned a manual that guides people on how to make themselves a success in their own respect. The trilogy which is titled, Self and success give tips on how to live a happier, more fulfilling, more successful, and healthier life.

Sibanda told Chronicle Showbiz that what people think about automatically becomes their reality.

“Within each individual is infinite potential to manifest whatever reality and invention. This intrinsic and infinite potential has for centuries been speculated, but over the last five or so decades, it has been empirically researched and proven. I call this potential, the self-resource.

“In this book, I seek to guide people on how they can model themselves, adjust their cognitive processes, and construct a mindset and a self-concept that will enable them to be a success in all facets of their life. Throughout the chapters of this success manual, they will be shown the difference between them and their dreams. You are the difference between you and your dream. The difference between where you are and where you want to reach is you!” he said.

“This book expounds on eight resources buried within people that if one begins to exploit, they will live a happier, more fulfilling, more successful, and healthier life. These resources include self-awareness, self-belief, self-motivation, self-improvement, self-regulation and self-affirmation. Thoughts are seedlings of reality, the thoughts you think manifest into your reality.

“Many people are living in penury, quandary, misery and melancholy because of the quality of thoughts that saturate their minds.”

He said what you think about becomes your reality.

“The way we think becomes the way we live and eventually we become our thoughts. What we see in others, that we desire, we can build from our thinking. Thoughts are the building blocks of reality. Reality as we perceive it is a function of our thinking. You can achieve almost anything if in your thoughts you deem it possible.

“Good news is, thinking is not a talent or gift, but it is a skill. You can build thinking tools and skills that can aid you to become the person you want to be and to achieve what you want to achieve. Presented in this book are essential and fundamental ways of thinking that can turn your life significantly. Most of the time, we are limited by our thoughts, not abilities. By returning to our thinking to rectify cognitive flaws, we tear down limitations set by our thinking, thereby, giving ourselves an opportunity to explore our full potential. – @SeehYvonne