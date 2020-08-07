Queening with the Empress: Zim issues through the eyes of Patience Phiri

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Media personality Patience Phiri is on a quest to highlight the plight of women in Zimbabwe and Zimbabweans in general, through her talk show, Queening with the Empress.

The online show which takes place on Thursday’s on the CiteZw Facebook page has over 17 episodes so far. It touches on a wide range of topics that are not restricted to women’s issues.

So far, the likes of Naison Tfwala, Sikha MaNgwenya, Zoleka Mazibuko, Frank Malaba, Ntie, Sizwakele Zwa Ndlovu, Melissa Nomakhosi Ndlovu, Marygold Nomthandazo, Transperancy International, and Busi Bhebhe have been featured.

Phiri, a former Skyz Metro FM host said the show was about topics she feels strongly about.

“It’s a show that is about me and things that I feel strongly about. I talk about mostly women issues, but Zimbabwean issues are tackled as well. I’m very passionate about women, equality and women taking key decisions and being equally represented hence why the show mostly tackles issues which are women-centred.

“I invite diverse guests that come through and give their expertise on the topics that we’ll be discussing,” said Phiri.

She said the show was not only educating and informing those who watch it as she has also learnt a thing or two from it as the host.

“I’m enjoying it because in the process, I’m learning a lot of things. When you talk to people and listen to their stories, you learn quite a lot. You grow as well and become a better person,” she said.

Quizzed about her favourite episode thus far, Phiri said: “The role of women in society is my most memorable. It really taught me culturally, what the role of a woman is in a society. We have a great role and might have forgotten what it is which is why women are being killed, beaten and abused.

“But if we go back to culturally who we truly are, then we’d realise that a woman is the heart of a home, society, community and country and when we raise women up, our country rises with them.”

Another episode which stands out, Phiri said was one about domestic violence under lockdown. She said it touched her because she was once a victim of domestic abuse.

“Speaking about the increase in domestic violence cases broke my heart because I have a history there. To know that many people are stuck with monsters during the lockdown affected and broke me. It was really painful to know that at a time that we are keeping safe and worrying about Covid-19, there are people worrying about surviving and not being able to talk about it and reach out for help,” said Phiri.

The show from its inception earlier this year, has gotten a good reception showing that Phiri is on the right track.

“The response has been overwhelming and amazing. When I started, it had a bias towards women’s issues and now, it’s getting feedback from males and females, young and old. Those outside the country also tune in which is exciting because at times, we feel that some of these things affect us in Zimbabwe, not knowing they affect the greater part of the world.”