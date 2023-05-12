R10 000 chess tourney for Bulawayo 

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Chess Association (BCA) in partnership with the Sayi Technical Foundation will hold a two-day chess tournament at Queens Sports Club starting tomorrow.

The tournament dubbed “Proud ‘Wawa’ Moyo Memorial Chess Tournament” will be a six-round International Chess Federation (FIDE) rated classic event.

It was organised in honour of the late chess enthusiast, Proud ‘Wawa’ Moyo, who passed away on May 1, 2020 at the age of 28. Sayi Technical was his brainchild.

Registration for the competition closed on Wednesday, with 52 participants beating the deadline. Tournament organisers have since extended registration to competition day, with late entrants set to pay US$20.

BCA secretary general, who is also the tournament’s deputy chief arbiter, Thaddeus Ndebele said with the tournament FIDE rated, it presents an opportunity for youngsters to participate and get rating points.

“Preparations are now at an advanced stage, we’ve got 52 entries and players are still coming in to enquire and register for the tournament. We are expecting good quality chess that will meet international standards. The good thing is that many youngsters from Bulawayo who have never had the opportunity to play in international tournaments will get the chance to earn their first rating points if they play well,” said Ndebele.

In a statement, organisers said the R10 000-sponsored tournament is meant to “celebrate the life of a great brother, a father who achieved greatness at an early age, one who always applied chess strategies in real life.”

The tournament will have four sections – open, women, Under-14s and Under-10s. The winner of the open section will walk away with R2 000, a trophy and a medal with the losing finalist getting R1 500 plus and a silver medal. The third-place winner will pocket R900 and a bronze medal.

In the women’s section, the prize money for the winner is R1 200, with the runner-up getting R800 while the third-place playoff victor will get R500.

However, if less than 20 women register, the section will be collapsed and the best three will receive consolation prizes.

In the Under-14s event, the winner is set to get a prize money of R500 and a trophy.

The other prizes are R250, a silver medal and a certificate for the losing finalist as well as R150 plus a medal and a certificate. The fourth placed player will be awarded R100 and a certificate.

The winner of the Under-10 age group will be awarded a prize money of R250 plus a medal and a certificate while the runner-up will get R150, a medal and a certificate as well. The third runner up will pocket R100, accompanied by a medal and a certificate.

