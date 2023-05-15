Rahman Gumbo outclassed Mangwiro in Botswana… as Agrippa Murimba shines

Ricky Zililo, [email protected]

FORMER Zimbabwe national soccer team coach Rahman Gumbo’s Morupule Wanderers stunned Orapa United 1-0, ending their opponents’ five-match winning streak in the Botswana Premier Soccer League.

Gumbo, whose side is on position 12 with 31 points, now needs just two points from their remaining three games to avoid relegation following their victory against third on the table Orapa United.

Former Harare City player now turning out for Morupule Wanderers, Agrippa Murimba was voted the man-of-the-match against his former boss’ team.

Coached by former Zifa technical director Tawurai Mangwiro, Orapa United went into the match as favourites but a 57th minute cracker by Ernest Ngwaga was enough to secure maximum points for Morupule Wanderers.

The defeat left Mangwiro’s side nine points behind leaders Jwaneng Galaxy who labored to a 1-0 win against mid-table side Police XI.

Ex-Highlanders central midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku returned to the starting line-up having missed three matches due to an injury as Jwaneng Galaxy returned to winning ways.

Another Zimbabwean who was in the starting line-up for Jwaneng Galaxy who are at the top of the table with 63 points, five ahead of defending champions Gaborone United was winger Daniel Msendami.

Jwaneng Galaxy now need five points from their remaining three matches to lift the Botswana Premiership with an unassailable 68 points.

Meanwhile, Mandla Lulu Mpofu-coached Masitaoka FC remained glued on position six in the Botswana Premiership table with 39 points following their 2-2 draw against BDF XI.

