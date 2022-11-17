Raisedon Baya to spearhead discussions on local theatre

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, Afrotopia will play host to discussions on the future of local theatre which will be spearheaded by veteran playwright and author Raisedon Baya.

Baya will be part of a three-man panel consisting of poetess Lady Tshawe and Zaza Muchemwa.

The discussion, curated by the British Council will be held under the theme, “Creative Hustles” and its focal point will be the future of theatre and the imagining of sustainable new theatre practices in a Zimbabwean context.

In an interview, Baya lamented the poor state of the local theatre, stating that the sector lags behind.

“We are behind technically, and in so many other areas. Discussions are usually platforms for sharing and that normally leads to growth. There are so many things that need to happen for our theatre to grow,” said Baya.

