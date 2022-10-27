Rare treat for wine lovers

Joseph Dhafana is behind the Kumusha brand of wines

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

Wine lovers are in for a rare treat this weekend as the inaugural The Good Wine Experience, a wine-tasting event will take place at Matopos Farm House.

The event that is being organised by Lemongroove Brands in partnership with other stakeholders will see attendees sampling indigenous wines.

Lemongroove creative director Mandipa Masuku said the two-day event running from Saturday will give people an experience of natural blends of wine.

“The wine experience will take people on a journey through Zimbabwe in its most natural form.

“Kumusha meaning home will give us a taste of the most natural blends of grapes, while Mosi wines will help us reimagine the most natural experience in the most tranquil corner of Zimbabwe’s wonders.

“Together, we’ll pair wines with different foods picked from right here in these Savannah grasslands and the rocky hills around the Matopo. We’ll enjoy the beautiful sunset and dance to the sound of nature,” Masuku said.

She said The Good Wine Experience will feature outdoor interactive classic music, giraffe feeding, and a plated three-course dinner prepared by Chef Zinzi from South Africa and Prince Mahlangu from Magriza Made Me Cook.

Masuku called on wine lovers not to miss this event.

“Calling all wine, lifestyle, and soft life lovers to the world of brilliant Zimbabwean wines. There’ll be exquisite local Zimbabwean wine to scintillate your taste buds and delicious food prepared with indigenous ingredients to accentuate your entire experience.”

She said different packages have been created with accommodation available for those who will want to sleep over in Matopos.