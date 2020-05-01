Breaking News
Ray ‘Ndorindori’ Lunga misses terrorising opponents at Emagumeni

01 May, 2020 - 11:05 0 Views
Ray ‘Ndorindori’ Lunga misses terrorising opponents at Emagumeni Ray Lunga

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo   Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS’ pint sized winger Ray ‘Ndorindori’ Lunga says he misses terrorising opponents on the right wing at Barbourfields Stadium as the game continues on sabbatical due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc worldwide.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season should be entering its third week now had it not been for the pandemic that forced governments across the world to take decisive but lifesaving decisions that included a curfew on public gatherings.

President Mnangagwa also announced a national lockdown, which was initially for 21 days before extending it by a further 14 days to May 3 as part of measurers to flatten the Covid-19 curve.

Lunga, son to Highlanders legend and forward hitman Gift, took to his Twitter handle to express his ‘frustration’ at being ineffective.

“I was impatiently waiting for the kick-off whistle so that I could fly down the right channel. #BFmemories. I miss football. I miss the BF atmosphere. I miss the super supporters,” wrote Lunga who made his first team debut away to Shabanie Mine in 2017 when Tshilamoya were still under Dutchman Erol Akbay.

On the day, he terrorised the home team opponents and capped a fine afternoon with an assist that was buried home by Ralph Matema. With some luck Lunga could have registered his name onto the scoresheet.

