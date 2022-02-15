Real Betis Academy comes to Byo

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REAL Betis Academy Zimbabwe is angling at establishing a centre in Bulawayo as it continues its pursuit of identifying and developing talent on behalf of its Spanish principals.

The academy, which was launched in 2020, has been conducting training camps in Harare where former players, Murape Murape, Tichaona Diya, Johannes Ngodzo, Gift Lunga (junior) and Phillemon Mutyakureva have been in charge.

Gerald Sibanda, Real Betis Zimbabwe president, whose sports agency Athletes Sphere Management secured the deal to be the Spanish club’s first academy in Africa, emerged from a meeting with Bulawayo mayor Solomon Mguni confident of holding their next national camp in the city.

“Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe must launch its Bulawayo programme after successfully operating in Harare for the past few months since our launch in 2020 in the Covid pandemic.

I am in Bulawayo, where I met His Worship Mayor Solomon Mguni, his deputy (Mlandu Ncube) and executive of Bulawayo City FC, who have assisted in facilitating a home for Betis Academy in Bulawayo.

“A few facilities have been availed to the academy and I am so humbled and grateful with the support and welcome I have received from the city fathers.

I look forward to engaging further with authorities and having the first Betis camp in Bulawayo for the people and community of Bulawayo.

The rich history of football in Bulawayo gives us confidence to develop talent in this beautiful City of Kings, a home for me too,” said Sibanda, who did his secondary education at Milton Boys High School.

The former rugby star is hopeful that the engagement with council will lead to some form of partnership. – @ZililoR