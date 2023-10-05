Real Shona’s mental health single captures nation’s attention

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Real Shona’s meteoric rise in the music industry has been accompanied by the soaring success of his latest single, “Namatai,” which has captured the hearts of audiences on both radio and television stations.

The spotlight on his song couldn’t have come at a more opportune moment, coinciding with the upcoming World Mental Health Day 2023, to be observed next Tuesday. As the world prepares to unite under the theme “Mental health is a universal human right,” the timing couldn’t be better. The occasion serves as a rallying point for individuals and communities alike, encouraging them to join forces in enhancing knowledge, raising awareness, and taking action to champion and safeguard the mental well-being of every individual as a fundamental human right.

“Namatai,” released in June, takes a look at the pressing mental health issues in Zimbabwe. Real Shona’s heartfelt lyrics aim to shine a much-needed light on the growing incidence of suicide and the broader mental health challenges facing the nation.

Tragically, these commemorations coincide with a somber moment in the arts sector, as it mourns the loss of Trust Fidelis Nyathi, affectionately known as NguFidelis, to suicide

Chronicle Showbiz caught up with Real Shona who shared the inspiration behind his track.

“Namatai is a song that encourages people to seek help when they need it and promises hope and solace for those who feel isolated and alone.

“This song is very personal to me. I have seen friends and family members battle with mental health issues, and it breaks my heart to see the social stigma attached to it. I want to create a safe space through my music so that people can speak out and know they’re not alone,” he said.

Real Shona said Namatai comes after months of careful crafting and composing by the artist. The song is a fusion of Zimbabwean traditional sounds and a modern urban style, featuring Real Shona’s unique and powerful vocals.

Along with its catchy upbeat melody, Namatai is a message of hope, reminding listeners to keep fighting, no matter how tough life gets.

“The world is going through some tough times, and I believe that music can be a vehicle of hope and healing. I hope that through my music, I can help break the chains of social stigma around mental illness and encourage people to seek help.

“My message is of hope and solidarity and comes at a critical time, as Zimbabwe grapples with the increasing number of cases of suicide and mental health challenges. Namatai is a song that is not only timely but also speaks to the human experience, reminding us all to live life to the fullest, to stay positive, and most of all, to never give up,” said Real Shona.

@mthabisi_mthire