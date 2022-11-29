Registration closes for Biya4 Academy Soccer camp

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

REGISTRATION for the 2022 Biya 4 Academy Soccer Camp to be held on December 16 in Bulawayo has closed.

The training camp for the boys’ and girls’ 8-10 years as well as the 10-13 years age groups will be held at the Grassroot Soccer Fifa Centre in Gwabalanda.

Registration closed on Monday, with legendary former Highlanders and national team captain Thulani ‘Biya’ Ncube saying they are ready to roll.

“We are just three weeks away from our Biya4 Academy youth soccer camp 2022! To those who didn’t register we are so sorry registration is closed. To those who registered on time we can’t wait to see you out on the field.

“This camp focuses on dribbling, passing, shooting, and ball control. By the end of the camp your child will have learned new life skills such as teamwork and sportsmanship, made new friends, and improved their sport skills!” said Ncube.

Biya, as the United States of America based Ncube is fondly known as, has been running the Biya4 Academy from Gwabalanda where he grew up, with the developmental teams competing in the Zifa Bulawayo Province Junior League.

The one-day soccer camp is open to aspiring footballers from the city.

Last year’s edition had coaches from the USA who were invited by Ncube conducting training at the end of year camp.

