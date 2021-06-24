Registry offices to serve O and A’ Level candidates during weekend

Bongani Ndlovu, Chronicle Reporter

REGISTRY offices will be open on Saturday and Sunday to issue national identity documents (IDs) for candidates sitting for their Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations this November.

In a statement, the Civil Registry Department said the development comes after the securing of consumables required to add security features on IDs, which have since been dispatched to all provinces in the country.

“Following the recent receipt of consumables required for the securitisation of IDs, which have since been dispatched to all provinces and districts, the Civil Registry Department wishes to advise its valued clients and members of the public that it will be issuing IDs to candidates intending to sit for the General Certificate in Education (GCE) Ordinary and Advanced Level in the November 2021 Examinations,” read the statement.

“All candidates intending to sit for the Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations but do not possess IDs which are required for registration are advised to visit the nearest Civil Registry Offices countrywide from Saturday 26 June to Sunday 27 June 2021 between 0800-1500 hrs. This special exercise is over and above the Civil Registry’s normal operating hours during weekdays.

“Learners are therefore advised to bring the following documents as they apply for IDs: Original long or short birth certificate and copy of I.D of either parent. Death certificate (for those having a deceased parent(s).”

The department said the exercise might be rolled out in future if need arises.

“This current exercise, has specifically targeted learners, given the impending registration deadline for November Examinations. Should the need arise to extend the rollout of this programme, similar action will be taken in future.

“We also acknowledge that apart from learners, the rest of our citizens require access to IDs which are a constitutional right. Accordingly, the Civil Registry Department takes this opportunity to advise the nation that it will be launching similar programmes in the future.”