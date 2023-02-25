Rescheduled 9ice Festival postponed

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE rescheduled Zimbabwe leg of the 9ice Festival which was slated for next Saturday at The Venue With A Twist is set to be postponed to the first weekend of May, the organisers have said.

In a statement, organisers of the festival cited unfavourable weather as the main cause for the postponement.

“Following several obstacles we faced on our previous legs of the 9ice Festival in Zimbabwe, unfavourable weather conditions have always had a huge impact on our events due to their outdoor nature. We have been closely monitoring Cyclone Freddy which is expected to reach Zimbabwe over the next few days. Your safety and the safety of our various stakeholders is very important to us which is why we are not taking such a risk this time around, “ read part of the statement.

This year, the festival is set to be held in Bulawayo and Johannesburg in South Africa.

The organisers also promised a stellar line-up set to perform at the festival.

“We have also received a high volume of inquiries regarding the performing acts, activities that will take place, tickets, and more. We shall publish a new poster furnishing all these details soon. Rest assured, a jam-packed music festival is on its way with beautiful sounds of music and entertainment from your favourite South African and Zimbabwean talent, “ said the organisers.

The country is been on high alert for the impending severe tropical storm Cyclone Freddy. – @MbuleloMpofu