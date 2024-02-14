Residents and businesses owe the Bulawayo City Council US$52 million
The Bulawayo City Council which is struggling to provide services is owed US$51 million in unpaid bills.
According to the latest council report: “As of 30 November 2023, the debt stood at USD$51 885,668 involving government debt of USD$3, 8 million, USD$15, 8 million industrial and commercial and domestic at USD$32.”
