  • Today Wed, 14 Feb 2024

Residents and businesses owe the Bulawayo City Council US$52 million

Residents and businesses owe the Bulawayo City Council US$52 million City of Bulawayo

Online writer

The Bulawayo City Council which is struggling to provide services is owed US$51 million in unpaid bills.

According to the latest council report: “As of 30 November 2023, the debt stood at USD$51 885,668 involving government debt of USD$3, 8 million, USD$15, 8 million industrial and commercial and domestic at USD$32.”

 

