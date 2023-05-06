Resolute Dynamite launches explosive triple celebration of art, fashion, literature

Mthulisi Tjibale Ncube, [email protected]

The sun was shining brightly on the plush gardens of Alliance Française de Bulawayo, where a celebration of art, fashion, music, and literature was taking place. The audience was dressed in black, but there was no sorrow or sadness in the air. Instead, there was a feeling of excitement and anticipation, as guests waited for the event to begin.

Langelihle Bhule, the resolute dynamite, was the driving force behind the launch. She had organised everything almost single-handedly, with the help of her uncle and the support of Alliance Française.

The event was a three-in-one celebration, featuring an art exhibition, the launch of her clothing line, Solrika, and her debut novel, Resolute Dynamite.

The theme of the event, held last Wednesday, was “Ignite the Light in You!” – a call to inspire and succeed. Langelihle took to the stage and blessed the audience with a song from Whitney Houston, to which the crowds ululated and whistled. The colour theme of the event was black, which Langelihle described as a versatile colour that can be easily blended with other colours to create a stylish and elegant look.

Langelihle is a woman of many talents, with a great fashion sense and a passion for writing.

When asked about her purpose in life, she explained, “I am the sun, and it is through the sun that there’s life in plants and humanity. I believe my purpose in life is to inspire others that I meet, especially young women. It is never easy to start, but one has to be determined.”

Her persistence, optimism, and creativity are the qualities that define her. Langelihle is determined to succeed in all her endeavours, and she never gives up until she gets it right. She is optimistic about the future, and she believes that everything will come together at some point. Her creativity knows no bounds, and she is always exploring new ideas and pushing the boundaries of what is possible.

The launch of her novel was inspired by the xenophobic attacks in neighbouring South Africa. The title, Resolute Dynamite, is a symbol of hope and a desire to conquer. The book is a story of determination and victory, which is Langelihle’s dream – to break away from societal dictates and failures and rise above the skies.

The launch was Langelihle’s greatest achievement, although she expressed disappointment at the Bulawayo community for not turning out in larger numbers. Her hope is to see a Bulawayo that will stand united and support young people in pursuing their dreams.

The event was supported by Langelihle’s family, including her father and mother, who spoke about their daughter’s dedication and hard work. Uncle Sipho Bulle also came to support Langelihle and wished her all the best for her future.

The event was a great success, with guests expressing their admiration for Langelihle’s talent and dedication. Patience, a cousin of Langelihle’s, was delighted to see the family coming together to support each other. Chengeto, a French student, was impressed by Langelihle’s achievements and encouraged her to continue inspiring other young women.

The launch was a celebration of talent, determination, and hard work. As the event drew to a close, guests raised their glasses in a toast to Langelihle and her future success. The red carpet may have been fit for a queen, but it was Langelihle Bhule who shone the brightest, a true resolute dynamite.