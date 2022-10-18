Restaurant operator scales up SMEs empowerment drive

First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, represented by Angel of Hope deputy chairperson Mrs Chipo Mutasa (right) officially opens the Hotplate Grillhouse Market Square branch in Harare recently. Looking on is Hotplate Grillhouse director Mr Benson Muneri (left).

Mthabisi Tshuma, Business Reporter

FAST-FOOD service operator, Hotplate Grillhouse, has expanded its franchise profile to focus on both food and liquor service offering.

In August, the tourism and hospitality player launched a liquor franchise scheme to enable entrepreneurs to access key markets while empowering small to medium enterprises (SMEs).

In an interview, Hotplate Grillhouse director, Mr Benson Muneri, said the leasing out of Hotplate Grillhouse is to empower upcoming business persons.

“The ultimate goal of the franchise services is to empower the nation by giving aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate a business,” he said.

“There is competition in the industry but we are happy to compete as it is good for any brand to remain innovative all the time. The challenge is welcome especially in a climate like ours.”

Mr Muneri said the food franchise service was looking at bringing in at least 10 new franchisees who will add-value to the brand with new energy to position the brand strategically going into the new year.

“On the liquor franchise service, two stores have successfully adopted the new project namely Legacy Mall and Samora Machel branches in Harare. Other three outlets are in process of converting and overall, it has been well received by all and improved our market share drastically,” he said.

“As a company we listened to what our customers were asking for hence we adopted this new approach and it has really added value to our brand.

“It’s pleasing that a number of the sites that were identified have been taken by young entrepreneurs and as upcoming entrepreneurs they need to keep their eyes on the ball in order to achieve whatever they desire,” said Mr Muneri.

