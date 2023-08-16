Rhinos threaten Bosso

The Highlanders family is dreaming of winning the league

BLACK Rhinos FC have threatened to hand Bosso their first defeat of the season when the two sides clash at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Highlanders FC are unbeaten in 18 league matches and two cup games and are the club to beat this season. They are playing with aplomb in a game format that is strong in defence.

The army side returns to Bulawayo to face an in-form Bosso who beat them 1-0 in a first round encounter of the Castle Lager Premiership.

Highlanders FC are top of the table, unbeaten in 18 league games, an accomplishment last witnessed in 2012 under Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu who was unbeaten in 23 games.

But despite that magnificent run, Dynamos went on to pip them to the title on goal difference. Highlanders with 38 points lead second placed Ngezi Platinum by five and the race appears still on for the biggest prize in Zimbabwean football.

Black Rhinos are bottom of the table.

Baltemar Brito and his charges have therefore rekindled optimism, fostering belief among the fans that this could be their year. Highlanders have not won the championship since 2006 when Methembe won it for them in his first season.

Black Rhinos spokesperson, Edward Mutukwa, said Bosso’s unbeaten run is motivation for them heading into the Sunday game.

“We are aiming for victory. Highlanders FC’s first defeat of the season will come this Sunday. We have prepared well and we want to be that side that beat Bosso for the first time in the 2023 season. They are our bogey side and we are confident of victory,” declared Mutukwa.

Highlanders appeared to have changed tactics when they played Bulawayo Chiefs whom they beat 6-5 on penalties after the two teams had tied at 2-2 in regular time in the Chibuku Super Cup at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday. They pushed their men forward in attack and maintained their lines in defence but appeared vulnerable with their passing among the back four which with an alert strikeforce they could find themselves leaking their wounds from complacency.

A number of tasty fixtures are lined up for Matchday 19.

At Bata Stadium, Caps United will face Ngezi Platinum Stars on Saturday.

On the same day Simba Bhora play host to Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium.

Defending champions FC Platinum will travel to Nyamhunga Stadium for a clash with Cranborne Bullets.

Bata Stadium will play host probably to the biggest crowd following its second homologation when Dynamos visits Gweru on Sunday.

The match is set to be new coaches Lizwe Sweswe for Sheasham and Genesis Mangombe for Dynamos’ litmust test.

Under Sweswe, Sheasham has changed from that side that appeared destined back to the Central Region Division One.

Mangombe got to a good start last Saturday when his Dynamos edged stubborn Simba Bhora 1-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup first round.

He was appointed Dynamos’ interim coach last week replacing Herbert Maruwa who has since been suspended without pay and other benefits by the club for a litany of charges.



