Rockie DoUb, Larynx, Black Opps to perform at business expo music fest

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Musicians from Bulawayo, Rockie Doub, Larynx and Black Oops are set to attend and perform at the Northern Region Business Expo 2022 Musical Festival that is taking place at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare this weekend.

Also, part of the line-up are artistes Voltz JT, Bling 4, and Made Her Believe.

The event is a brainchild of the Zimbabwe Progressive Youth Foundation (ZPYF).

Said the music festival’s marketing officer Michelle Zie: “The business expo seeks to offer marketing and networking opportunities for youth-led businesses, mixed with SMEs and large corporate firms. The two-day event will start with a business-to-business day with activities including business conferences, booth visits, and executive braai.

“On the 28th, there’ll be a business and public event with an official opening by state officials and live performances from local talented artistes drawn from around Zimbabwe.”

Organisers encouraged youth-led businesses to take up spaces for their businesses at a certain fee saying the business event will ensure brand safety.

“Our visitors should come prepared to participate in displays, brand promotion, brand awareness, and brand visibility. Trends have shifted; deals and sales are now based on relationships. Be part of this great event,” said Michelle Zee.

– @mthabisi_mthire