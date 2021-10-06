Roil BAA nomination puts Naspampanana on cloud nine

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

Wishes do come true!

“My wish is to also get recognised like other dancers that have won awards. It’s every dancer’s dream to be rewarded for their efforts. I hope those who select (nominees) will one day consider my skills,” said Thobekile “Naspampanana” Nxumalo in an interview with Chronicle in February this year.

Fast forward to now and her wishes have become a reality as she was announced as a nominee under the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding Female Dancer category.

The nimble-footed dancer dances for Clement Magwaza’s band — Macrey Super Sounds and is the only female dancer in the male dominated group.

Although the nominees were announced last Friday, Naspampanana who lives in Cowdray Park had not received news about her nomination until Saturday morning when this reporter called to “congratulate” her for making it to the list of the best females dancers in the city.

“Ah serious? Had not received the news,” said a surprised Naspampanana, who has been off WhatsApp for some time.

Asked how she felt about her first nomination, the Nkayi-born dancer said she was on cloud nine.

“Eish ngiyathaba yazi bengingakwazi ukuthi ngizathola i-good news ekuseni so (I am so happy as I was not expecting to receive such good news this morning!),” she said.

She will battle it out with Blessings Stokie, Nontokozo Maseko from Ezimnyama and Dorcas Ngwenya from Iyasa for the award.

The technically proficient dancer was named “Naspampanana” by Magwaza after he was wowed by the dexterous dancer who is light and nimble on her feet.

“I was given the stage name by Magwaza and it has stuck with me such that many have forgotten my real name. Actually, in the band, we call each other by our stage names such that you might work with someone for many years and never know their real names,” Naspampanana said.

The 32-year-old Naspampanana had to overcome cultural stereotypes and obstacles for her to make it as a dancer as most people were discouraging her.

“When I started dancing (in 2012), they used to say yibuzanka, but they have changed that stance after discovering that I’m earning a living from it like any other employed person. My mother is late so my father is the one who had challenges with it.

“Truly speaking, I didn’t know how to dance because growing up, you would receive a beating for attending a music show or be seen dancing. Our parents wouldn’t allow us to dance because they were church people. I was pushed onto the dance floor by the economic challenges at the time so that I could try and earn a living,” she said.